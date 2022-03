Thursday, March 10th 2022, 9:26 pm

By: News 9

Homelessness can present seemingly insurmountable challenges.

But the Homeless Alliance of Oklahoma City helps folks get over those barriers.

Blanca is a single mother who with the Homeless Alliance's help was able to find housing and complete her GED.

She's now enrolled in a program at OSU-OKC that opens doors for people facing social barriers.

Blanca says she wants others to know that there's always a rainbow after the storm.