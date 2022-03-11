American Red Cross Resumes Testing Blood Donations For COVID-19 Antibodies 

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 10:22 pm

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients will now have additional support from the American Red Cross.

To help those with a weak immune system, the American Red Cross is once again testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

“At this point in the pandemic what we see is another increase in cases. While that may be going down, we still see a lot of people hospitalized and there is still a need for convalescent plasma to help treat immunocompromised people who are fighting COVID,” said Matt Trotter, a Spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Oklahoma.

He said while many healthy people can fight the virus that is not the case with immunocompromised patients.

“Convalescent plasma is a blood product that we collect from people with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies. That plasma is being collected form patients who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection and their body has produced antibodies to help them fight it off,” said Trotter.

As more variants have emerged, the organization needs donors who have had more recent strains of the virus.

Trotter said this time around they are focusing on patients getting an organ transplant, chemotherapy, or any other immune compromising treatment.

“They just don’t have the ability to make those antibodies and so they need to get them from somewhere else,” he said.

People who want to donate blood can download the American Red Cross blood donor app or call any location to make an appointment.

“Right now, we can fill hospital requests in 2-4 days for convalescent plasma which we know hospitals would prefer to get it much sooner,” he said.

If you've had COVID-19 recently wait the full 14 days before making an appointment. Donors will get the results automatically through the online portal or app.








