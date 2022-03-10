Ask Sassy: 3 Rotisserie Chicken Meals

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 10:07 am

By: News 9

On this week's episode of Ask Sassy, Sassy Mama is showing us how to save money at the store by making 3 meals with one rotisserie chicken.

Chicken Fried Rice

3 tablespoons cooking oil

4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup diced yellow onion

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups day-old rice, long grain or jasmine

1/2 cup sliced carrot (cubed)

1/2 cup diced bell pepper

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1/2 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 to 3 green onions, chopped

3/4 cup rotisserie chicken, chopped

In a large skillet, heat the oil until a wisp of white smoke appears. Add the garlic and onion, saute 30 seconds. Add the beaten eggs and immediately add the rice, gently press down in small circles to separate the rice grains.

Stir in the carrot, bell pepper, and chicken cook for about 1 minute. Don’t be afraid to scrape rice stuck to the bottom of the pan. Fold in the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, white pepper and salt. Continue to stir and fold for about 2 more minutes. Cook until the rice absorbs the sauces and is slightly crisp on the edges.

Fold in the green onions and serve immediately.

Adapted from Food Network

Pulled BBQ Chicken Pizza

4 flatbread crusts

3/4 cup pizza sauce

1 cup mozzarella, shredded

3/4 cup chicken, shredded

Thinly sliced red onion

BBQ sauce

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Top each flatbread crust with pizza sauce and then add cheese on top. Sprinkle with shredded chicken and red onion. Transfer to a hot pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 10-13 minutes until cheese is melted and crust in crisp. Remove from the oven and drizzle with bbq sauce.

Fancy Ramen

1 package ramen noodles, throw away flavor pouch

Sesame oil

1/4 cup chicken, shredded

1 soft boiled egg, peeled

Shredded cabbage

Sliced shiitake mushrooms

2 cups chicken broth or bone broth

Green onions, sliced

Cilantro

Jalapeno, sliced thin

Bring the broth to a simmer and add in the ramen noodles. Cook for 2 minutes and remove from heat. Pour the broth and noodles into a bowl and top with soft boiled egg, shredded cabbage, shredded chicken, shiitake mushrooms, green onions, cilantro and jalapeño for a kick!