Thursday, March 10th 2022, 10:19 am

By: News On 6, News 9

A bill that would exempt military retirees from paying state income tax is heading to the house.

Senate Bill 401's author, Republican Adam Pugh of Edmond, said he wants veterans looking for a second career to fill in gaps in critical industries such as engineering and aviation.

Right now, retired servicemembers can deduct either 75 percent or $10,000 of their retirement income from state income tax.