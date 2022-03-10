Traveling Smithsonian Narwhal Exhibit Arrives At Sam Noble Museum

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 9:28 am

You can now visit the Unicorn of the Sea at the Sam Noble Museum in Norman.

You can go see their newest Narwhal exhibit from now until June 19th for this traveling Smithsonian exhibit.

Also happening this weekend, visit the Narwhal Carnival.

Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. you can be a part of the fun, free activities.

Hosty will be performing at 2 p.m. for an hour! Live music and even a narwhal carnival themed song will be played this weekend.

All these events will be offered in both English and Spanish.

