Winter Weather Expected To Return In The Metro

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 7:23 am

The weather is turning colder Thursday as winter precipitation moves into the state Thursday night.

An arctic front is slowly pushing southward Thursday.

North of it will experience cold and blustery conditions, while south of it will be milder today.

A Travel Advisory for a light winter mix, and then snow, is in effect for Thursday night through Friday morning.

Some travel issues will be possible when you wake up Friday morning.

It will be very cold Friday as the storm loosens its grip by afternoon.