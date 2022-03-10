Norman Mayor Responds To Turnpike Expansion Plans

Thursday, March 10th 2022, 6:50 am

By: News 9

Norman residents angry over plans to expand Oklahoma's turnpike system through the city have a new ally.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark says turnpike officials should have talked to the community long before going public with the plan.

Adding if people knew what was coming 10 or 20 years ago, they might not have built or bought in the area.

But the turnpike authority says it is a long-range plan.

In total, the $5 billion Access Oklahoma project is expected to take 15 years.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says it plans to find a way least impactful to homeowners, businesses and the environment.

The reason for the expansion is because the OTA expects this area of the metro to double in size over the next 30 years.

Still, the mayor says city leadership is united in its opposition and recognizes construction is far in the future.

“This is still several years out, which gives us hope that we will be successful in either changing or stopping this route for our community.” said Mayor Clark.

In the meantime, Clark encourages residents to hold off on selling, saying it could create a natural path for the project to move forward.

At this point, the proposed route is not finalized.

The mayor expects to bring a resolution opposing the project before the city council on March 22nd.