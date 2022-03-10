×
Watch Live: News 9 At 9
Breaking News: Victim Identified In SW OKC Convenience Store Homicide
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 10th 2022, 6:34 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Thursday School Day Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 10, 2022.
