Thursday, March 10th 2022, 3:48 am

By: News 9

Here are the links mentioned on March 10, 2022.

Chocolate Decadence festival

Automobile Alley's annual Chocolate Decadence festival returns to downtown OKC on April 7th.

Guests can enjoy sweet and savory chocolate dishes and a variety of gourmet drinks from metro restaurants.

Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required.

Click Here for more information.





Norman Election Information

The city of Norman is hosting several forums this month to help educate voters before the April 5th election.

There will be a meeting over the mayoral run-off election on March 21st at the Norman Public Library.

A meeting over the elections for city council seats for wards 1 and 6 will be on March 23rd.

And a meeting for ward 2 and 4 elections is set for March 24th.

Click here for more information.