Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot From Motorcycle At Troopers

Police are searching for a motorcycle driver who fired a shot at police during a chase in Pottawatomie County.

The incident started as a chase on I-40 in western Pottawatomie County.

At some point during the chase, the driver fired a shot at officers.

Units lost the motorcycle around I-40 and Air Depot Blvd.

Police are still searching for the suspect. It is unclear whether the shot hit the patrol car or not.