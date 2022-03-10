Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 6:47 pm

Ukrainian Natives Living In Oklahoma Look To Help Family Still In The Country

In Ukraine, humanitarian ceasefires have collapsed amidst the war.

One Ukrainian couple here in Oklahoma says their loved ones are trying to get out, but evacuating is extremely high risk.

Wednesday, another ceasefire was attempted, the couple tells me women and children were given priority.

"This is a human catastrophe happening now and it should be stopped as soon as possible," said Olena Nesin.

Olena and her husband Vasyl see the shells fall and bombs drop from here in Oklahoma.

"My grandparents' village, where I would spend summertime when I was a kid, was destroyed," said Vasyl.

"I’ve been seeing daily people from Bucha trying to get messages to the world to save them because they are dying," said Olena. "Some of them are just desperate and they try to leave on their own, but many people get shot dead on the way."

Her own brother is trapped on the outskirts of the capitol city Kyiv.

Olena says his supplies are dwindling. Her only way of connecting with her brother is through her dad, who is also in Ukraine.

"The mayor of the Bucha, they said it if you attempt on your own, you're at your own risk, so the chance of survival is very limited," said Olena.

So, she started a petition begging the Red Cross to help those trapped in Ukraine.

"Why we are appealing to the Red Cross is because evacuation with the Red Cross is considered safer than just volunteers," said Olena.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has posted on social media that they are trying in cities like Mariupol but cease fires haven't been holding. The ICRC says they are ramping up efforts to deliver aid.

Olena wants people to sign the petition and broadcast the urgent need.

"If I do it only for myself it's going to be a lost voice, so we need more and more people to see this and hear this," said Olena.

The couple and their church are gathering donations and supplies to send to Ukraine.

For more information follow the Sooner Hope Facebook page.



