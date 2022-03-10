Norman Mayor Voices Opposition To OTA Turnpike Expansion, Proposes Resolution To Stop It

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 6:17 pm

Norman Mayor Breea Clark says the city isn’t going down without a fight. This comes as dozens of Norman residents have voiced concern with the proposed Access Oklahoma Turnpike set to run through the town.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Clark strongly opposed the turnpike expansion in Norman, she said public input should have been requested before OTA released a proposal that has not only angered, but traumatized, the people in or near the proposed route.

"If residents had a better idea of what was coming 10-20 years," Mayor Clark said. "They might not have bought land out there or built houses."

One fact that she did mention is that the blue line with yellow shading that we've seen on the maps is not the actual size of what could be built. Clark says after talking to the secretary of transportation, it will be whittled down to a smaller version based on public input.

Mayor Clark says back in 1999, the City of Norman proposed a similar resolution, opposing a construction project set on I-35 that would affect homes and businesses.

"We said no to then," Clark said. "And that we're going to say no to now.

Clark said she is optimistic that Norman officials and residents have time to change things this time around.

"Construction is still several years out," Clark said. "Which again gives us hope that we will be successful in either changing or stopping this route for our community."

For now, she urges residents to hold off on selling property.

"I want families to make their own decision and do what's best for them," Clark said. "But my concern is once a few people start selling, it will create a natural math that will help this project get momentum and move forward."

Norman officials will be meeting with OTA on March 29 for a study session and will keep residents informed on what is discussed.

Mayor Clark’s resolution opposing construction will be on the Norman City Council agenda for March 22.



