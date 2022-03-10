Grave Digger's Backhoe Stolen From Cemetery In Chickasha

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 10:12 pm

Thieves targeted a Chickasha cemetery and stole a gravedigger's backhoe.

Unless he gets it back, the man told News 9 he’s out of $30,000 and possibly his job.

Jeff Wyne bought the backhoe used just six months ago and says he can't afford to replace it.

“It has to be someone who has no respect for anything or anybody,” said Jeff Wyne.

Monday, Jeff Wyne pulled into the cemetery, ready to work.

“I’m a contractor with the city of Chickasha and I dig the graves out here,” said Wyne.

Immediately his heart sank .

“I pulled up and my backhoe was gone,” said Wyne.

He said he frantically searched the area.

“Thinking maybe I parked it somewhere else, someone's playing a trick on me?” said Wyne.

With the cemetery just parallel to the busy highway Wyne said he normally parked his backhoe behind some trees until recently.

“We got some complaints because I was parking too close to some people's headstones,” said Wyne.

He said someone took notice and drove through the opened gate.

“It just makes me sick, it's what I take care of my family with,” said Wyne.

And while Wyne isn't sure who's responsible, he hopes surveillance video will change that.

“I did get with a guy that had some cameras up, and he caught the thieves coming out of the cemetery with my backhoe in the back of the pickup,” said Wyne.

The video showed a white or silver four door pickup with a stripe along the base making a U-turn, heading north on Highway 81.

Having worked in the cemetery for 20 years, Wyne is offering a reward, no questions asked.

“Just call and let me know where the backhoe is, and let me get it,” said Wyne.

Without that backhoe Jeff said he'll probably have to give up his job at the end of the month. In the meantime, he's using another backhoe on loan.

Wyne has filed a report with Chickasha Police.



