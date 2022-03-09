Edmond Police Release Body Camera Footage Of Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrest

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 5:11 pm

A suspect wanted for murder in Tulsa surrendered peacefully to Edmond police Tuesday following a lengthy standoff at a hotel.

Edmond police officials said there was second person in the hotel room with 35-year-old Ollie Harris. Officer booked Harris into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for holding.

Edmond police surrounded the LaQuinta Inn near Interstate 35 and 2nd Street for several hours calling for Harris to come out of his room. The department released an officer’s body camera video of the incident Wednesday.

“Ollie, before you open that door, let us know,” an officer said on the bodycam video.

Police received a tip that Harris, who was wanted out of Tulsa for first-degree murder, rented a room at the hotel. Harris was accused of shooting and killing a 59-year-old construction worker last week in Tulsa.

Officers staged outside and inside the hotel. They said they were unsure if Harris was armed.

“Ollie, if you can hear my voice, give me two taps on the door,” an officer said.

The officer made the same order a few times without a response from the suspect. Finally, Harris knocked on the room door indicating he was ready to surrender.

The body camera footage showed Harris came out of his room and walked backwards in the hallway with his arms in the air. Police said Harris did not have any weapons on him.

“He came out in a way that was absolutely safe for everyone out here, and he complied with all of our requests,” Edmond Police Department public information officer Emily Ward said. “Like I said, this was the best-case scenario. He came out with no incident.”

Ward said a woman was in the room with Harris during the standoff. She was detained for questioning and later released.

Tulsa police said Harris faces charges of murder, attempted burglary and illegally possessing a firearm.

Harris will be extradited back to Tulsa, but Oklahoma County jail officials could not confirm when that will take place.