OKCPS, OEA Oppose Controversial Education Voucher Bill Headed To Senate Floor

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 10:13 pm

The controversy continues over a bill that would allow families to use taxpayer dollars towards a private school education. The OKCPS superintendent told News 9 the legislature has a responsibility to fund public education and this bill could be devastating to its funding.

“I don’t know everything, but I do know that I don’t like anything about this voucher bill,” said OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

He said the district is not opposed to educational choices but worries losing funding will hurt the nearly 700,000 public school students in Oklahoma.

“I have a defined amount of money to serve public schools kids. I now take from that pot of money designated for public school kids and hand it over it to a family to use for private school tuition, tutoring, for sometimes in this bill in particular none-school related activities,” said McDaniel.

The Oklahoma Education Association asked voters if they approve tax dollars going to private schools, of those who participated in the poll 61% are opposed.

According to the OEA the survey also found high percentages of opposition to the vouchers among the following subgroups:

66% of rural voters 70% or urban voters 72% of suburban voters 65% of independent voters 86% of Democrats 59% of Republicans

“For years there has been opposition to this whole issue of using taxpayer dollars to fund a private education or a homeschool education,” said the Superintendent.

He said it could also create a transparency issue since public schools are audited on a regular basis where private schools are not required to.

“We are now transferring taxpayer dollars into private organizations where there is not the same level of transparency and accountability that there is in public schools,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel said he respects the legislature and hopes they consider these concerns.

“I don’t believe it is going to make it through but if it does, we have already heard from speaker McCall who says, ‘we are not going to hear it.’ We feel like there are those at the Capitol who understand some of the very negative outcomes and consequences that could exist should this become law,” he said.

We did reach out to Senator Pro Tem Greg Treat who authored the bill. He was not available to comment.







