Sassy Mama: Mexican Lasagna
Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 4:43 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama shows News 9 how to make Mexican Lasagna.
Ingredients:
- 1 can (28 ounce) green enchilada sauce
- 10-12 corn tortillas, cut in half
- 1 (8 ounce) container ricotta cheese
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 1 rotisserie chicken (deboned and meat shredded)
- 1 can black or pinto beans, drained
- 1/2 cup green onions, diced
- 1 (8 ounce) steamer bag of spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Steam the spinach in the bag according to package instructions.
- Make sure to squeeze all excess moisture from the spinach and set aside.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, sour cream, green onions, and spinach till well combined.
- Stir in the cumin.
- Set aside for lasagna assembly.
To assemble the lasagna:
- Add 1/4-1/2 cup of enchilada sauce to the bottom of the baking dish.
- Set tortillas in the bottom of the pan covering the best you can.
- Spread 1 cup of cream mixture over the top of the tortillas, sprinkle with 1/3 of the chicken, beans and finish with shredded cheese.
- Add 1/3 cup of enchilada sauce over the top of the cheese and then repeat as before.
- Finish with remaining tortillas on top.
- Sprinkle with remaining cheese and drizzle remaining enchilada sauce over the top.
- Bake for 30 minutes uncovered until cheese is browned and bubbly!
- Enjoy with a big green salad!
