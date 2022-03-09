Sassy Mama: Mexican Lasagna


Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 4:43 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama shows News 9 how to make Mexican Lasagna.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 can (28 ounce) green enchilada sauce
  2. 10-12 corn tortillas, cut in half
  3. 1 (8 ounce) container ricotta cheese
  4. 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  5. 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
  6. 1 rotisserie chicken (deboned and meat shredded)
  7. 1 can black or pinto beans, drained
  8. 1/2 cup green onions, diced
  9. 1 (8 ounce) steamer bag of spinach
  10. 1/2 teaspoon cumin

 Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. Steam the spinach in the bag according to package instructions.
  4. Make sure to squeeze all excess moisture from the spinach and set aside.
  5. In a medium sized bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, sour cream, green onions, and spinach till well combined.
  6. Stir in the cumin.
  7. Set aside for lasagna assembly.

To assemble the lasagna:

  1. Add 1/4-1/2 cup of enchilada sauce to the bottom of the baking dish.
  2. Set tortillas in the bottom of the pan covering the best you can.
  3. Spread 1 cup of cream mixture over the top of the tortillas, sprinkle with 1/3 of the chicken, beans and finish with shredded cheese.
  4. Add 1/3 cup of enchilada sauce over the top of the cheese and then repeat as before.
  5. Finish with remaining tortillas on top.
  6. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and drizzle remaining enchilada sauce over the top.
  7. Bake for 30 minutes uncovered until cheese is browned and bubbly!
  8. Enjoy with a big green salad!

