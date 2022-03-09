Sassy Mama: Avocados

Play Tulsa Music Relaunches With $350,000 To Support Tulsa’s Music Scene

A program to boost the music industry in Tulsa County is back with the largest amount of funding in its history. Play Tulsa Music is a music recovery program created by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. Abby Kurin with the office said the program is back with $350,000 to support Tulsa’s music scene.