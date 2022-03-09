OCPD Makes Another Arrest Following Dispensary Robbery Spree

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 4:28 pm

Another person is now behind bars in connection with a string of burglaries in Oklahoma City.

Investigators told News 9 that they've targeted several dispensaries dating back to October.

"There are multiple people involved in this investigation," Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Dillon Quirk said. "It is ongoing. We're not finished. We have several people that we're looking at still, looking to make arrests in the investigation."

Investigators said Arlenza Dontea Whittenberg was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints. He is one of five people who have been charged in connection to the spree.

"I know there have been upwards of 20 burglarized," Quirk said.

The affidavit shows the burglaries started back in October at a marijuana growing business off Wilshire and Classen. Police said three suspects show up in a white van, pried open the door and stealing from to business.

Within the next few months, police received nine other calls from other dispensaries throughout the city. During one encounter, an officer saw the suspects leaving one of the stores and attempted to stop them.

Police were able to find and arrest two of them, but Whittenberg was able to get away. However, officers were able to track down Whittenberg Tuesday night.

There are arrest warrants for two other suspects.

"Sometimes, it is a process in the investigation to locate evidence or just the steps that have to be taken before the actual warrant is issued," Quirk said.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.