Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 10:09 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire is located east of Interstate 44 near Northwest 10th Street.

Fire officials said a passerby on Interstate 44 noticed the blaze and called authorities.

They said the home was under construction. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

OKCFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.