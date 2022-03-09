Metro Gas Prices Continue To Soar Amidst Conflict In Ukraine

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 8:07 am

Across the metro Tuesday morning, some drivers will pay north of $4 a gallon if they want it without ethanol.

According to Gas Buddy, the average prices in OKC and other metro cities are sitting right now at around $3.78 per gallon.

Oklahoma's congressional delegation says the Russian oil ban needs to be followed by an increase in American energy production and they blame the president for cutting it off earlier in his term.

President Biden is pushing back on that claim.

"Even amid the pandemic, companies in the United States pumped more oil during my first year in office than they did in my predecessor's first year," said the president. "In the United States, 90 percent of onshore oil production takes place on land that isn't owned by the federal government. And of the remaining 10% that occurs on federal land, the oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased. They have 9000 permits to drill now. They could be drilling right now."

In a recent letter to the President, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the state is ready to meet an increased demand for oil and gas.

Smaller oil and gas companies in the state say while banning Russian oil is the right decision, they also believe it only highlights the need for more energy independence.

While people in the metro are paying higher prices at the pump, it doesn't compare to other cities like Los Angeles, where they are paying almost $2 more than Oklahomans.