March of Dimes Advocating At State Capitol For Mother And Baby Health

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 7:27 am

According to the CDC, Oklahoma consistently ranks among the worst states in the nation for women dying during or shortly after pregnancy.

March of Dimes is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies, and they are advocating for women and babies at the state Capitol Wednesday.

Leaders with March of Dimes Oklahoma say that some women in our state don't have access to the prenatal care they need, and some don't even know they need it at all.

They have several bills they want to move forward this session.

Their focus is gaining reimbursement of pasteurized breast milk donations, laws on the presence of midwives and doulas, emotional and physical caregivers in hospitals and expansion and improvement of newborn screenings.

At the state Capitol Wednesday morning, Oklahoma lawmakers from both chambers will speak about proposed legislation supported by today's rally.

Meetings with legislators will advocate for Blanket Change.

National efforts also include lobbying efforts to extend Medicaid during postpartum.

Advocates in six other states will make similar efforts in April.