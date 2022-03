Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 7:05 am

Wednesday will be a nice day, comparatively speaking, to Thursday and Friday.

It will be sunny on Wednesday, with light winds and cool highs.

The next cold blast will move through Thursday, bringing colder temps by afternoon.

Another storm system will follow on the heels of the colder air as a light winter mix develops late Thursday.

Areas of snow will settle over the state Friday morning before moving out during the afternoon.

1-3 inches of snowfall will be possible for some of the state.