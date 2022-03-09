6 People Displaced After House Fire In SE OKC

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 5:06 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire near southeast 59th and Bryant on Wednesday morning.

Crews say a garage, that had been converted to a room, in the front of the house, was in flames when they arrived on scene.

According to officials, three adults and three children were inside of the home at the time the blaze broke out.

A young girl told firefighters that she was sleeping in the room where the fire started when she woke up because she was having a hard time breathing due to the smoke. The little girl then woke up everyone in the house and they were able to escape, according to crews.

Firefighters say the girl told them that the home did not have smoke detectors.

According to officials, a cat inside the home did not survive.

Crews say all 6 people inside were displaced by the blaze.





