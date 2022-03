Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 3:27 am

By: News 9

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire near northwest 37th Street and Barnes Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the house was vacant and the fire was likely started by transients who may have been looking to stay warm.

Officials say there were no injuries and no one was at the house when firefighters arrived.

Crews say they have responded to fires at the home multiple times and say it is a total loss.