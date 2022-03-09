×
Watch Live: News 9 at Noon
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
46°
Feels like 38°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Wednesday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 9:24 pm
By:
David Payne
Wednesday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
More Like This
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 9, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 9, 2022.
Jed's Wednesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 9, 2022.
Jed's Wednesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 9, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 9, 2022.
Jed's Wednesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 9, 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Guy Reffitt, First January 6 Defendant To Stand Trial, Found Guilty On All Charges
CBS News
A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges.
Guy Reffitt, First January 6 Defendant To Stand Trial, Found Guilty On All Charges
CBS News
A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges.
Ukrainians Flee Some Besieged Cities As Conditions Worsen
Associated Press
Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
Ukrainians Flee Some Besieged Cities As Conditions Worsen
Associated Press
Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Car Fire
Brooke Griffin
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after a van caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Car Fire
Brooke Griffin
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after a van caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews Battle House Fire Along Arkansas River In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa fire crews battled a house fire near the Arkansas River Wednesday morning. The fire was at a home with six people near Charles Page Blvd and 49th West Ave.
Crews Battle House Fire Along Arkansas River In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa fire crews battled a house fire near the Arkansas River Wednesday morning. The fire was at a home with six people near Charles Page Blvd and 49th West Ave.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Guy Reffitt, First January 6 Defendant To Stand Trial, Found Guilty On All Charges
CBS News
A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges.
Ukrainians Flee Some Besieged Cities As Conditions Worsen
Associated Press
Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Car Fire
Brooke Griffin
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after a van caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews Battle House Fire Along Arkansas River In Tulsa
News On 6
Tulsa fire crews battled a house fire near the Arkansas River Wednesday morning. The fire was at a home with six people near Charles Page Blvd and 49th West Ave.
House Of Representatives Set To Vote On $1.5T Spending Package
Alex Cameron
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote Wednesday on a roughly $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package forged over months by Democratic and Republican negotiators and tweaked just this week to include additional defense and aid funding due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Maryland Man Who Got First Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months
CBS News
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday.
View More Stories