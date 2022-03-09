Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 9:18 pm

Oklahoma Man Who Had Tools Stolen Receives Outpouring From The Community

The warmth of Oklahoma communities showed up for one metro man who lost all of his tools.

Ryan Golden needed them to fix up his house, putting his family in a major financial bind.

He tells News 9 the community generously stepped up in his time of need.

“I'm standing strong, you know? Goes to show there's a lot of good people out there,” said Ryan Golden.

Ryan Golden and his wife were left in a lurch, stuck paying a mortgage on a home they couldn't move into or work on. Golden said thanks to the kindness of others he'll be in his home in no time.

“Tell you what, it's amazing that people come together like that,” said Golden.

With help, he said life was being breathed back into this home and into his soul.

“It's been amazing,” said Golden.

After suffering a heart attack and then having thieves halt work on his future home, Ryan Golden was in a bad spot.

He said after our story aired, he got an outpouring of unexpected support from people wanting to help.

“I’ve got a gentleman that took me down to replace some of the tools,” said Golden.

Brett Francis and Gary Richardson also reached out.

“We're just glad we can help,” said Brett Francis.

“We've had stuff stolen from us before, we know how it is,” said Gary Richardson.

Full-time mechanics, the two stepped away from their garage.

“I thought I got all the tools, I have a lot of material, we can buy material, I want to do something,” said Francis.

The two also donated their time

“New home and I’ve got some new friends right there,” said Golden.

“If any of you people need some contractors, call Channel 9 get their number, because they are doing a heck of a job!” said Golden.

The house is basically being overhauled.

If you'd like to donate supplies or help out, Francis can be contacted at 405-541-8589.



