Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 6:33 pm

Kids With Down Syndrome Show Off Skills At DASCO Fashion Show

Kids with down syndrome are just like any other kid, they all want to be accepted, respected and included.

“Give them the opportunity to try something because you just never know what they are capable of doing,” said Cindy Gould, Trafford Gould’s mother.

Like most kids with down syndrome, 18-year-old Trafford is up to almost any challenge.

“He’s just an amazing individual, he comes to our microwave cooking classes we do on Friday nights,” said Sarah Soell, executive director with DASCO, Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

“He’s just funny, he’s artistic, he likes to draw, he loves animals, he loves to go to the zoo,” said Cindy Gould.

Trafford recently started working out, and really likes it.

“He actually has really gotten into it and will keep us in check, and say like, it’s time to work out, right now,” said Tamra Gould, Trafford’s sister.

He even has a job at Not Your Average Joe coffee shop, and his latest challenge came as a runway model, but for Trafford it was just business as usual.

“He is pretty laid back, so he doesn’t get riled up about much of anything and he likes to do the modeling,” said Cindy Gould.

Trafford and the other models got the gold star treatment as they prepared for the big night. Trafford warmed up with some Michael Jackson Thriller moves.

“He loves Michael Jackson, all things Michael Jackson,” said Tamra Gould.

All the models took full advantage of their time on the stage but there’s one more thing that has the interest this 18-year-old young man.

“The lovely ladies, he does love lovely ladies, he as a few crushes and they are actually here tonight,” said Tamra Gould.

Those actions have also been noticed by Soell.

“Trafford loves the ladies,” said Soell

Trafford is enjoying life and making the most of every minute, just like every other kid with down syndrome.

“They still are capable and can do lots of different things, the just have to be given a chance,” said Cindy Gould.

It’s a big month for DASCO, they will host a kite party at Stars and Stripes Park, on March 20th from 2 to 4, everyone is invited to come out and fly a kite and meet the down syndrome families. March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day; everyone is encouraged to wear crazy socks on that day.



