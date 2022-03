Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 6:01 pm

By: News 9

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort is out for the season after a successful surgery to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles with Thunder medical personnel present.

Dort should be ready for the 2022-2023 season.

Ty Jerome & Mike Muscala also underwent surgeries this week.

Jerome is expected to be back in 8 weeks while Muscala will be held out until next season.