Tuesday Evening Forecast
Join the conversation
)
Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 5:33 pm
By:
News 9,
David Payne
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
News 9
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Hannah Scholl
News 9
News 9's Hannah Scholl has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 9, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 8, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Fire
News On 6
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after they say someone may have intentionally set a van on fire that someone was occasionally living in.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Fire
News On 6
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after they say someone may have intentionally set a van on fire that someone was occasionally living in.
Top Lawmakers Agree On $1.5 Trillion Spending Deal With $13.6 Billion For Ukraine, European Allies
CBS News
Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.
Top Lawmakers Agree On $1.5 Trillion Spending Deal With $13.6 Billion For Ukraine, European Allies
CBS News
Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.
5 Ways To Save On Gas As Prices Soar To A Record High
CBS News
Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually.
5 Ways To Save On Gas As Prices Soar To A Record High
CBS News
Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually.
Apple’s New Budget iPhone Will Be Faster, More Expensive
Associated Press
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year.
Apple’s New Budget iPhone Will Be Faster, More Expensive
Associated Press
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year.
Tulsa Fire Marshal Investigating Cause Of Early Morning Fire
News On 6
The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after they say someone may have intentionally set a van on fire that someone was occasionally living in.
Top Lawmakers Agree On $1.5 Trillion Spending Deal With $13.6 Billion For Ukraine, European Allies
CBS News
Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.
5 Ways To Save On Gas As Prices Soar To A Record High
CBS News
Americans already grappling with surging inflation must also now contend with record-high gas prices after they jumped on Tuesday to $4.17 per gallon. That's expected to cost motorists thousands more to fuel up their vehicles annually.
Apple’s New Budget iPhone Will Be Faster, More Expensive
Associated Press
Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that’s already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year.
US Looks To Boost Cooperation With Tribes On Land Managemen
Associated Press
National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said Tuesday he and other officials are committed to boosting the role Native American tribes can play in managing public lands around the U.S.
Police: 1 Missouri Officer, Suspect Die, 2 Officers Wounded
Associated Press
One Joplin police officer and a suspect have died after a shooting Tuesday in the southwest Missouri city, police said.
