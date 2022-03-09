OCPD Searching For Suspects After Posing As Maintenance Workers, Robbing Victims At Gunpoint

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 10:13 pm

A brazen break-in has a Northwest OKC couple stunned and fearing for their safety. One victim told News 9 her biggest fear became her reality.

Days later she still struggles to fall asleep out of fear it will happen again. One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep in the bedroom when her boyfriend opened the door.

“They tried to bust in, and they did and because he was wearing socks on tile they didn’t have enough, and they were able to just come in and push in and everything got started. Him and a guy in a mask got into it and that is when the table flipped over and that is when I woke up,” she said.

Two suspects forced their way inside the apartment claiming they were maintenance.

“That’s my biggest fear someone saying ‘maintenance!’ and then something like that happening. They had duct tape, a taser that looked like a flashlight and a clipboard to make it look official,” she said.

Her boyfriend tried to fight the suspects off so she wouldn’t get hurt.

“He was holding a gun and pointing it at me and then it all clicked together I was like ‘okay something terrible is happening right now’,” she said.

One of the suspects barged into their bedroom asking her where the money was.

“I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know’ and then his friend was calling for him, so he ran off,” said the victim.

The boyfriend offered them the money in his wallet before the suspects left, taking his car keys and phone.

“They fled on foot they got into a white pick-up truck with a camper shell and left the apartment area,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“My boyfriend has a license to carry and everything like that but that was the first time he wasn’t prepared. The one time you aren’t prepared of course it happens,” she said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crimestoppers, that number is 405-235-7300.







