Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 5:32 pm

By: News 9

Standoff At Edmond Hotel Ends Without Incident, Suspect In Custody

A suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside a hotel off I-35 and Highway 77 in Edmond Tuesday afternoon.

Ollie Harris was wanted out of Tulsa in connection with a homicide that occurred last Thursday.

Harris was taken into custody without incident by Edmond police just after 5 p.m.

