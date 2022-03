Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 12:43 pm

By: News 9

Tuesday is International Women's Day, and it was not forgotten as Ukrainian refugees arrived in Poland to find shelter from Russian attacks.

A monk was seen handing out flowers to women and girls at a train station.

One of the refugees said she was thankful that Poland was taking care of them.

More than 2 million people have left Ukraine, marking this as the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.