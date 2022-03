Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News 9

Enter to win a season ticket package to all the shows being put on by Lyric Theatre this year!

People can enter by texting the word "lyric" to 79640 for a chance to win a 2022 season ticket package.

Shows include Distant Thunder, Head Over Heels, Roald Dahl's Matilda, Kinky Boots, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.