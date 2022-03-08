News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 8)

New Grant Helps Tulsa Police Test More Untested Sexual Assault Kits

The Tulsa Police Department has received a new grant to help them test even more untested sexual assault kits. They received the same grant back in 2018, which has helped them test hundreds of kids that were previously untested. It also created vital new positions with TPD to help victims get justice. Coming up tonight at nine and 10, we will share what these grants have already accomplished and what it means to be able to test even more sexual assault kits.