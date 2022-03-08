Norman Charter School Raises Concern Over Nearby Warming Shelter Plan

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 10:16 am

Leaders at Le Monde Charter School in Norman say they're concerned about plans to move the city's warming shelter close by.

The Norman city manager says he has been working to find a building to move the city's warming shelter to and believes the best place would be a vacant building owned by the state.

"Children come here to learn Spanish or French. With English as their second language in school," said Kendra Wesson, a Le Monde International School board member.

Le Monde International school has nearly 400 students, and they are celebrating their fourth year of being open.

After a meeting with the Norman city council, the school is concerned about how close this warming shelter would be to its students.

"The last thing we want is for parents to start withdrawing from this school and our school to fail because we have no control over the location or what is being put here," said Wesson.

This warming shelter is a low barrier, so there's not much screening for people who come in and it would be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

"With the $4,000 we would save on this building, we would suggest hiring a new security officer," said Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle.

"A low barrier shelter wouldn't be checking the sex offender status. We have sex offenders walking around with children ages 4-14," said Wesson.

Even though they want to add additional security, school leaders say they're still concerned.

For Ward 4 councilor Lee Hall, she says she needs more information about why before making her final decision.

"They have expressed no concern about the expansion of Food and Shelter, and they have expressed no concern about the housing village that already lives there. I want to make sure I get the context of where the concern is now," said Norman Councilperson Lee Hall.

"As a society, I think we need to put our children first. The ones who do not have a voice," said Wesson.

The city manager says this will not be a permanent solution.

News 9 reached out to the city for further comment on this potential move but have yet to hear back.