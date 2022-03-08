Oklahoma FBI Office Holds Virtual Law Enforcement Recruitment Event For Women

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 9:15 am

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are holding a recruitment event Tuesday to bring in more female officers.

The FBI is made up of about 80% males and only 20% females.

If you are a woman interested in law enforcement, they need you and your perspective.

For example, working with kids who may be victims of violent crimes, and they also can be a good fit for working with female informants and so much more.

Overall, the FBI is looking to diversify.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Rebecca Day, says that she loves her job and wants other women to have access to her experience.

"Even though this is a male dominated field... Law enforcement has aa strong sense of family and comradery and I have to say, just as a woman, I have never felt excluded or passed over for a promotion because I am a woman. I love this job; I would join the FBI all over again," says Day.

On Tuesday, a massive virtual career fair could be your ticket into law enforcement.

FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office is hosting a virtual recruitment event for women in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Tulsa Police Department.

The virtual recruiting event begins at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams and will conclude at 8 p.m.

Potential applicants can register for the event by clicking here.

Applicants interested in the FBI can click here to learn more about the special agent position.