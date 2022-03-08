Man & Dog Killed In House Fire In Del City

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 5:13 pm

Del City fire crews investigate after a house fire tragically kills a man and his dog.

Authorities said they received multiple 911 calls around 7:30 Tuesday morning but said callers couldn't tell crews exactly where to go.

The flames grew so big that callers couldn't tell fire crews which house to go to. All they said was to look for a red trailer parked right in front of it.

“Crews immediately pulled out of the station we could see a column of smoke, so we knew we had a working structure fire,” said Del City Fire Chief, Brandon Pursell.

Neighbors also told Del City fire someone lived in the home.

Crews followed the smokestack to a home on SE 22nd and Epperly Dr.

“Crews made an aggressive attack going inside performing a search and rescue,” said Chief Pursell. “We had flames coming out of the front portion of the structure, over the front porch coming out of a couple of windows,” he added.

Fire crews couldn't use the home's back entrance because of the way it was built, which made getting to the man inside difficult.

“So that kind of limited to making access to where the fire was coming from so, we to knock that down at the front then work our way in. We were still putting out fire as they were pulling the victim out,” explained Chief Pursell.

Firefighters found the man in the back part of the home. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. After rescuers pulled him out, crews searched for more victims.

“We came across the family dog and again tried performing resuscitative efforts and he was gone as well,” said Chief Pursell.

Fire officials have not yet released the victim's name; but have said the fire was accidental.



