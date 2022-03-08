Fire Crews Respond To Fatal Del City House Fire

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 10:36 am

By: News 9

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Southeast 22nd Street in Del City Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters found heavy flames at the residence.

Fire crews found one victim inside the home and efforts to resuscitate the person began.

The victim was then transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead, according to the Del City fire department

One dog died on the scene as well, Del City Fire confirmed.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

