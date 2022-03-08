OKCPS Announces Changes To District's Dress Code

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 7:13 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools is making big changes to the dress code for next year.

This change will be applied to middle and high school students after the district says close to 70% of parents were in favor of ditching district wide uniforms.

There are still rules in place for what students can and cannot wear, some of them you might expect.

Shirts have to cover a student’s entire torso and bottoms have to cover a student to the mid-thigh.

Additionally, the clothes can't be see-through material like sheer or mesh.

Other rules have to do with what is on the clothing.

They can't contain messages considered hate speech, gang-related, vulgar, sexually explicit or violent.

The clothes also cannot advertise tobacco, alcohol or drugs.

Students will also not be able to wear hats or pull hoods over their heads.

Any tattoos must be covered as well.

Pajamas or house shoes are not permitted.

The only change for elementary students is the district has adopted gray as a universal shirt color.

Those students will continue to wear uniforms.

These dress code changes take effect the first day of next school year on August 11th.