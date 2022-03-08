Monday, March 7th 2022, 10:21 pm

OKC Woman Busts Her Dog Out Of Animal Welfare, Caught Days Later

A dog just hours away from being euthanized is sprung from her cage at OKC Animal Welfare.

Hazel the Pitbull was deemed dangerous, but her owner tells our News 9 she couldn't let her go without a fight.

After attacking the mail carrier and then a small dog, Hazel, the puppuccino loving Pitbull, was deemed dangerous, and ordered to be euthanized.

“She bit him a couple times,” said the dog’s owner Toya Stewart.

Ultimately a court ordered decision was made.

For the past five months Hazel remained at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, but after saying what was supposed to be her final goodbyes, Stewart decided she wasn’t going to let her dog go without a fight.

She says the dog was her cheerleader through an abusive relationship, and then homelessness.

According to police reports, in a post to Facebook, Stewart solicited help saying, “Need some goons. Hit me up ASAP. They tryna put my dog down I gotta go get her. Please.”

“I didn't want to break any laws, I don’t want to harm anyone, I just wanted my dog,” said Stewart.

Stewart said in desperation she used a drone to learn the lay of the land.

“With the drone I was able to see the path, and I went through the trees,” said Stewart.

Her persistence paid off after two failed attempts.

“She'd stop and run back to me, and she'd kiss me, then she'd take off and look back like mom, come on, let's go! Let's go home,” said Stewart.

Two days later police came to her home.

“I heard police going through, going Hazel! Toya! I was holding her mouth like shh! Shhhh!” said Stewart.

Stewart says she was handcuffed and her dog seized.

“They killed her and they knew I wanted to bury her after that, like please, just let me bring her home,” said Stewart.

Police found Stewart's DNA on the latch on the dog's kennel. While she is expected to face charges, Stewart tells News 9 she'd do it again.



