Sassy Mama: Jen’s Creamy Tortilla Soup

Jen’s Creamy Tortilla Soup

2 teaspoons ground cumin, separated 2 teaspoons garlic powder, separated 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon paprika ¾ teaspoon salt 1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ large white onion, diced 1 4-oz. can green chilis 1 cup red enchilada sauce 6 cups chicken broth 1/2 cup masa harina 4 oz. cream cheese, softened and cut into cubes 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese Tortilla strips, chopped cilantro, & red onion for garnish

Combine the seasonings: 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1 teaspoon chili powder into a small bowl and mix. Sprinkle the chicken breasts with the spices.

Heat a large soup pot over medium/high heat with a drizzle of olive oil in the bottom of the pan. Brown the chicken breasts on both sides for about 1-2 minutes. Remove from the pot. Add onions and ¼ teaspoon of salt and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Next, add the green chilis , onion and the chicken back into the pot. Pour the chicken broth into the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn heat to low and simmer the chicken for 5-7 minutes or until fully cooked. Remove chicken from the pot and shred. Set aside. Carefully, remove 2 cups of hot broth from the pot using a measuring cup and add the broth to a bowl. Whisk 1/2 cup of the masa into the hot broth. The mixture will thicken very quickly. Add the thickened broth to the pot and whisk until there are no lumps or bumps. Add the paprika,1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic, remaining salt, enchilada sauce and shredded chicken to the pot and mix until combined. Heat the soup over medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure that nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot. After 20 minutes, remove the pot from the heat and add the cream cheese cubes to the soup and stir until it is melted and combined. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese into the soup and whisk until the cheddar cheese melts. Serve the soup with tortilla strips, chopped cilantro, and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.



