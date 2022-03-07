Norman Residents Voice Concerns About 'Access Oklahoma' Turnpike

Monday, March 7th 2022, 5:25 pm

Monday morning, about a dozen Norman residents attended the Department of Transportation's monthly meeting, many taking off work to be there.

While the Department of Transportation did not have any items on its agenda regarding the Access Oklahoma turnpike expansion project, citing that it's mostly handled by the Turnpike authority, residents wanted to talk with the transportation secretary about the issue.

Residents say the south extension turnpike in the Access Oklahoma plan would run through neighborhoods in Norman and demolish their homes.

"We are not just rooftops, we are people who are going to lose our homes," Norman resident Amy Cerao said. "Wildlife and the environment will be affected too, in my case the 29-mile southern extension."

Secretary Gatz said while public input is very important, the best time to address these issues is at a public meeting similar to last Thursday's town hall.

"We understand that there's a tremendous amount of concern in the area, but we're at the very beginning of the beginning," Secretary Gatz said. "The alignments that are being talked about are preliminary in nature and we will continue to refine those with design engineers."

Cerato said she and other residents plan to take legal and legislative action, even if it's a long shot.

"The engineering firm that worked with the OTA has made it quite clear that the route is pretty much set in stone except for half a mile," Cerato said. "While we remain hopeful, we need some big time help from big players in the state."

As of right now, representatives for OTA say the exact number of properties being affected is not known because project design is still being worked out..

You can view the petition of the Norman residents here.

You can view the whole plan at accessoklahoma.com







