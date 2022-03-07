Closings
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 7)
Monday, March 7th 2022, 1:35 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 7)
News 9 Noon Newscast (March 7)
Firefighters Working To Extinguish Hotel Fire In SE Tulsa
Kristen Weaver
Firefighters are working to put out a fire at The Best Value-Inn on 3500 South 79th East Ave., in Tulsa. Everyone in the hotel has been evacuated, according to firefighters.
2 Teens Killed In Overnight Fire, Multiple Agencies Investigating
Ashlyn Brothers
Two 13-year-old boys are dead after they got trapped in a burning home. Investigators said two adults and a 16-year-old escaped the fire near Kansas, Oklahoma. Investigators tell us a mom, dad and their three teens lived in the home. They said the parents woke up to the smell of smoke and a loud pop.
Police: 1 Hurt After Stabbing In Claremore, Suspect Fled Scene
News On 6
One man was stabbed at 709 North Lynn Riggs Blvd in Claremore, Oklahoma on March 7, according to police. The suspect fled the scene and police say they are working to identify him.
Tulsa Pediatrician Shares About Time Spent In Ukraine Teaching Medicine
Jordan Tidwell
A Tulsa pediatrician who has spent time in Ukraine on mission trips said it's heartbreaking to see what's happening. She said she's worried for her friends and thinking of everyone in Ukraine. She shares her story and how she hopes people can help.
View More Stories
1 Hurt After Shooting In Muskogee, Police Investigating
News On 6
One person was injured after being shot in the 3600 block of West Broadway in Muskogee, around 7 p.m. on March 7, said Muskogee Police. The victim is in the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
Union Public School Student Designs District's New Logo
Kristen Weaver
A student at Union Public Schools is the designer of the district's new Redhawks logo, after the board voted to officially approve it on March 7. The district picked the Redhawks name in 2021. 11th grade student Caiden Morales said he still can't believe his Redhawks logo is the one everyone liked the most. He can't wait to see it displayed in school.
