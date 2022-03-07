News 9 Noon Newscast (March 7)

Union Public School Student Designs District's New Logo

A student at Union Public Schools is the designer of the district's new Redhawks logo, after the board voted to officially approve it on March 7. The district picked the Redhawks name in 2021. 11th grade student Caiden Morales said he still can't believe his Redhawks logo is the one everyone liked the most. He can't wait to see it displayed in school.