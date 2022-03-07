Purple Heart Honored To Oklahoma National Guard Sergeant

Monday, March 7th 2022, 10:08 am

By: News 9

US Senator James Lankford honored one of Oklahoma's finest with a Purple Heart Monday morning.

Sergeant Carl Fastiggi, with the Oklahoma National Guard, was injured more than a decade ago when his base was hit by rocket fire in Iraq.

Since 2012, Fastiggi has continued to apply for a Purple Heart, since there were no records of him being in the blast zone.

Fastiggi worked for the past 10 years to gather the paperwork necessary to receive the award.

Fastiggi says none of this would have been possible without his family and he's honored to join the men and women who have received this great honor before him.







