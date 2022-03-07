×
Watch Live: News 9 at Noon
×
Breaking News: Victim Identified In NW OKC Homicide
×
Breaking News: New Information Released In SW OKC Homicide
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
33°
Feels like 23°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, March 7th 2022, 9:41 am
By:
Hannah Scholl
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 7, 2022.
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 7, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 7, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Jed's Monday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Jed's Monday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 7, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Jed's Monday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 7, 2022.
Monday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
New Jersey Lawmakers Propose Letting Drivers Pump Their Own Gas
CBS News
New Jersey is one of the last states in the nation that doesn't let drivers pump their own gas, but that may be changing.
New Jersey Lawmakers Propose Letting Drivers Pump Their Own Gas
CBS News
New Jersey is one of the last states in the nation that doesn't let drivers pump their own gas, but that may be changing.
2 Arrested Following Tulsa Chase In Stolen Car
News On 6
Two people are in custody following a chase across Tulsa Monday morning.
2 Arrested Following Tulsa Chase In Stolen Car
News On 6
Two people are in custody following a chase across Tulsa Monday morning.
Russia Sets Cease-Fire For Evacuations But Battles Continue
Associated Press
Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
Russia Sets Cease-Fire For Evacuations But Battles Continue
Associated Press
Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
US Gas Prices Top $4 A Gallon For First Time Since 2008
CBS News
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.
US Gas Prices Top $4 A Gallon For First Time Since 2008
CBS News
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
New Jersey Lawmakers Propose Letting Drivers Pump Their Own Gas
CBS News
New Jersey is one of the last states in the nation that doesn't let drivers pump their own gas, but that may be changing.
2 Arrested Following Tulsa Chase In Stolen Car
News On 6
Two people are in custody following a chase across Tulsa Monday morning.
Russia Sets Cease-Fire For Evacuations But Battles Continue
Associated Press
Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.
US Gas Prices Top $4 A Gallon For First Time Since 2008
CBS News
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline has surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.
Music Mondays: Checking In With Wavy Davy Michaels From 92.9.The Drive
News On 6
Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to.
Watch: YMCA Gearing Up For Spring Break Camp
News On 6
Spring break is right around the corner and the YMCA is gearing up for campers.
View More Stories