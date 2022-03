Monday, March 7th 2022, 6:39 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Christina Combs.

Christina teaches 4th and 5th grade science at Schwartz elementary in the Mid-Del school district.

She is teacher of the year at Schwartz this year.

She started an after-school club with students to help homeless people with bed mats recycled out of old plastic bags from the grocery stores called Compclub.

Mrs. Combs loves these kiddos as her own and goes above and beyond the call of duty.

