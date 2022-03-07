Conflict In Ukraine Affects Prices In Oklahoma

Monday, March 7th 2022, 6:58 am

By: News 9

Conflict In Ukraine Sees Affect On Prices In Oklahoma

The conflict in Ukraine is affecting everyday life in Oklahoma.

Prices are rising on everything from gas to agriculture.

But it's not just oil and gas, global prices on wheat are up nearly 40%.

For corn, it's more than 20%.

Oklahoma's Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur, told the Journal Record it will likely continue to impact global supply chains and added Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will see increased operational costs.

As the Journal Record reports, Russia is one of the biggest exporters of fertilizer, which is necessary to grow corn.

And a bushel of wheat is already up more than $3.

As far as oil and gas, the governor told News 9 last week he's calling on the President to ease regulations on American production.

He believes Oklahoma is ready to step up and provide.

“I simply am asking the President, hey let’s stop this nonsense. It doesn’t make common sense for people in Oklahoma. We have workers and we have assets here in our state to fuel America.”

Part of that plea involves opening the Keystone XL pipeline, which runs right through Cushing.

In addition to 40-year high inflation, the war in Ukraine has many fearing the increase in prices at the pump and in the fields is far from over.