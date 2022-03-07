Tulsa High Schoolers Learn About Tech Industry With OKC Thunder

Sunday, March 6th 2022, 10:24 pm

Tulsa high schoolers that are in the "Thunder Fellows" program were able to spend time with the OKC Thunder this weekend. This is the Thunder Fellows first trip to OKC. The free afterschool program was created to help Black students learn more about the tech industry, whether it be in sports or starting their own business.

“There's definitely an opportunity gap that is prevalent in those sports, entertainment and tech industries. I think in particular the Oklahoma City Thunder partnered with creative arts agencies, CAA sports to leverage both respective organizations and to figure out the best way to close that gap through their programs,” Cedric Ikpo said.

This weekend was all about opening students up to data and analytics. Thunder Fellows were able to enjoy the Thunder vs Timberwolves game, but the organization said they wanted the students to understand the work that goes on behind the scenes.

“The Thunder building was very cool, and I felt like I learned a lot to see people that weren't players do things in a professional setting,” Luke Savage said.

“When we talk about data and analytics and tech and being consumers of technology, a big thing is also being a producer, entrepreneur and finding out different ways to startup businesses based on the talents skills and passions that they have,” Ikpo said.

Aside from professional skills, the Thunder also wanted to teach students that life comes with tragedies that are hard to overcome. Before the fellows headed back to Tulsa, they ended their trip at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

“As we look at the fractured divided world, we really want to encourage these kids to find common ground on the sacred ground,” Kari Watkins said.

The OKC Thunder said it hopes this program will lead to internships, maybe even scholarships and networking opportunities.