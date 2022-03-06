×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
28°
Feels like 15°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (March 6)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, March 6th 2022, 4:04 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (March 6)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's March 6, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 6, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 6, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 6, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6)
News 9
News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (March 6).
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (March 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 5, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (March 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's March 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police Investigating Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment, Man In Critical Condition
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex late Sunday night.
Police Investigating Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment, Man In Critical Condition
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex late Sunday night.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 6
News On 6
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 6
News On 6
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Tulsa High Schoolers Learn About Tech Industry With OKC Thunder
Anjelicia Bruton
Tulsa high schoolers that are in the "Thunder Fellows" program were able to spend time with the OKC Thunder this weekend. This is the Thunder Fellows first trip to OKC. The free afterschool program was created to help Black students learn more about the tech industry, whether it be in sports or starting their own business.
Tulsa High Schoolers Learn About Tech Industry With OKC Thunder
Anjelicia Bruton
Tulsa high schoolers that are in the "Thunder Fellows" program were able to spend time with the OKC Thunder this weekend. This is the Thunder Fellows first trip to OKC. The free afterschool program was created to help Black students learn more about the tech industry, whether it be in sports or starting their own business.
Roads Narrowing For Repair, Reconstruction In Green Country Monday
News On 6
On Monday, northbound Highway 169 will narrow to one lane between 91st and 81st for a bridge repair project. Lanes will be narrowed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Roads Narrowing For Repair, Reconstruction In Green Country Monday
News On 6
On Monday, northbound Highway 169 will narrow to one lane between 91st and 81st for a bridge repair project. Lanes will be narrowed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police Investigating Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment, Man In Critical Condition
News On 6
Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex late Sunday night.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: March 6
News On 6
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Tulsa High Schoolers Learn About Tech Industry With OKC Thunder
Anjelicia Bruton
Tulsa high schoolers that are in the "Thunder Fellows" program were able to spend time with the OKC Thunder this weekend. This is the Thunder Fellows first trip to OKC. The free afterschool program was created to help Black students learn more about the tech industry, whether it be in sports or starting their own business.
Roads Narrowing For Repair, Reconstruction In Green Country Monday
News On 6
On Monday, northbound Highway 169 will narrow to one lane between 91st and 81st for a bridge repair project. Lanes will be narrowed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Cowboys Coach Says Other Universities Already Recruiting His Players
News On 6
If there is any positive to OSU's season completing with no postseason possible, it's that Mike Boynton and company can get a jump on getting next year's team ready, and job number one may be recruiting his own roster.
Horne Lifts Tulsa Over UCF 73-72 At Buzzer
Associated Press
Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday.
View More Stories