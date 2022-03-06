Blanchard Woman Answering Neighbor's Call For Help

Sunday, March 6th 2022, 3:22 pm

By: News 9

Another Blanchard neighbor is also answering the call for help.

News 9's Ashley Holden spoke to Lindsay Russell who said Saturday's grass fire was just a mile away from her home.

Russell said she had the instinct to drive down the road, which is where she found Amanda Johnson's family.

One of those needs you can help fulfill is vet bills for their family dog who was burned.

You can send donations to the Veterinary Emergency Referral Center off State Highway 9 in Norman.